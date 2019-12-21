Minot recycling program isn’t starting any time soon

In continuing coverage, 2021 is the earliest Minot could have a recycling program, according to the assistant public works director.

If it goes, the program would be voluntary, meaning people would have to opt-out if they don’t want to do it.

The total cost of starting is around $2 million. The city has $800,000 already set aside from sales tax money from the community facilities fund. The remaining would come from reserves from the sanitation and landfill departments, meaning taxpayer dollars wouldn’t have to be raised.

A transfer facility and compactor would need to be built. The recyclables like all plastics 1-7, corrugated cardboard, fiberboard like cereal boxes, and aluminum cans, would be shipped to Minneapolis, which would cost around $300,000 per year for 6,000 customers.

So how can they afford to start and keep a program running when Kalix can’t?

“You know when you distribute that over that many people, it comes down to just a couple bucks a month,” said Jason Sorenson, assistant public works director. “So they’re trying to take the cost of an entire program and distribute it to just a couple thousand.”

Right now, there are 12,700 residents they collect garbage from. In order to sustain the program, at least 4,000 people would need to use it. They will provide bins that look similar to the trash cans, but with a blue or green lid.

But before this goes into action, the city needs to make sure enough people will use it. So public works will present four options to the city council on Jan. 6 to best figure out how to get public comment.