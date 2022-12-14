MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Normally you’d have to wait until Christmas day to try and catch Santa, but one collector just couldn’t wait that long.

For the past 45 years, Karolyn Hughes has been collecting any and all types of Santas.

Over the course of four decades, close to 300 Saint Nick’s have found a home at the residence of Karolyn Hughes.

Hughes is an avid collector, so much so that she can’t fit all of her Santas inside the house.

Even with the limited space she has left, Hughes says it’s hard to say if she will ever stop collecting.

“My husband got me this Santa right here for the first one I got and it just grew from there. He’d go to the store or I’d go to the store and I didn’t have one that I already had so we just purchased it,” said Santa Collector, Karolyn Hughes.

It takes Hughes and her husband roughly a full weekend to set up the Santa decorations every year for Christmas.

With her collection, it is safe to say that Hughes has definitely found her way onto Santa’s nice list.