Minot resident recalls how the community came together during the 2011 flood crest

Anniversaries are significant for remembering the good times and the bad. June 26 is a day Minot residents won’t soon forget– it’s the day the flood crested in 2011. 26,000 cubic feet per second of water was in the city.

We spoke to Randy Burckhard whose in-laws were affected. He recalls watching the community of Minot come together.

“Minot’s kind of an amazing town. We had all these places set up for people to come to, to sleep– we didn’t need them. There was only like 30 people, everybody else had been absorbed into the community by friends. Everybody who had a house that wasn’t flooded had garages full of people’s furniture. We just absorbed the community. We don’t wait for the rescue team to come from the U.S. government, we just get after it. And I think people are amazed by that,” said Burckhard.

