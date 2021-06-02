Minot residents asked to temporarily limit outdoor water usage due to equipment failure

The City of Minot is asking residents and all users of City of Minot water to temporarily limit outdoor water usage to help balance demands at the water treatment plant, effective immediately.

Besides the city of Minot, other users of Minot water include rural water systems, Minot Air Force Base, and those who receive water through the Northwest Area Water Supply system.

Public Works Director Dan Jonasson said the restrictions are due to four wells in the raw water system that have failed, limiting the amount of water that can be produced at the Minot Water Treatment Plant. Four of the 14 wells that provide water to the City are temporarily unusable after pumps and motors failed.

Jonasson said because of the recent warm temperatures and little rainfall, water usage in the city has risen to about 11 million gallons per day, approximately two million gallons a day more than the treatment plant can currently produce with the limited amount of incoming raw water.

“Right now, with four of our wells down, we’re using more water than we can produce every day,” Jonasson said. “To make sure we have enough water for drinking and other essential needs, we’re asking users to limit things like lawn watering, car washing, and outdoor sprinkler usage.”

Water Plant employees and contractors are working to repair the equipment at the wells, but are waiting on parts such as pumps and motors. It’s expected to take up to two weeks before all of the wells are operating.“

Facilities that recycle water, like car washes and splash pads, can continue to operate unless overall daily usage levels aren’t reduced throughout the system. If users cannot be reduced to meet the plant capacity, stricter measures will need to be implemented.