MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot residents are now invited by the Alzheimer’s Association to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to a news release, the walk is happening on Saturday, October 7 in Oak Park. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 11 a.m., the walk will follow after.

People are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help reach the goal of $52,000. Registration is free.

This event is one of over 600 in the country to help the Alzheimer’s Association fund its no-cost support groups and educational programs, research efforts, and advocacy efforts on behalf of families impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Those who are walking, walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations.

The walk starts with a Promise Garden ceremony, where people walking will hold a colored flower that represents their personal connection to the cause. A purple flower represents that they have lost someone, blue represents that they’re fighting the disease, yellow represents that they’re a caregiver, and orange represents that they’re a supporter.

“My personal connection to the cause is my mother. She passed away in 2021 and lived with the disease for 10 years. Her life, and the lives of our family, changed forever,” said Jessica Nelson, a volunteer walk chair who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. “The Alzheimer’s Association makes such a difference by raising awareness about the disease and offering free services to the person living with Alzheimer’s and their caregiver.”

In North Dakota, there are over 15,000 people over 65 years of age who are living with the disease and 19,000 caregivers.

You can register for the event here. Once you’ve registered, you will get your own fundraising webpage that is easy to edit and share with friends and family.