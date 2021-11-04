Minot restaurant wins $50,000 business grant in nationwide contest

Minot’s Magic City Hoagies restaurant has earned a $50,000 business grant thanks to its vocal and active fans.

A nationwide contest sponsored by Chase Bank Sapphire and restaurant review site The Infatuation sought nominations from the public of their favorite local restaurant and what the business meant to them and the community.

One of the nomination entries from Minot stood out for contest officials: “It was a Sunday night just after dinner when I first saw the post on Facebook,” one person wrote. “Christine Staley, owner of Magic City Hoagies here in Minot, ND just posted ‘to not worry parents’ that she was feeding every school-aged child who was in need of free lunch in the entire city, K-5 until the end of the 2019-20 school year. All she asked for was their grade and school, no other questions!”

Local entries like that one helped Magic City Hoagies earn a spot among the top 20 restaurants nationwide ultimately chosen by the contest judges to each receive $50,000 business grants.