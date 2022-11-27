MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people.

The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.

Guns of all kinds are available for purchase but that’s not all, you can also find art, clothes, knives, just to name a few.

The Gun Show takes place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and tickets are just $5 at the gate, proceeds will go towards the Minot Rifle and Pistol Club.

“A little bit of money made for the club to keep the doors open out there, helps with our youth projects , and our education program, and our ladies program, and all those kinds of things. Keeps the doors open for those,” said Minot Rifle and Pistol Gun Show Manager.

Minot Rifle and Pistol club puts on two of these events a year, in 2023 the spring show will be celebrating it’s 51 annual show.