Members of the Minot Rotary Club present the $4,000 check for Trinity Health.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Rotary Club of Minot has made a sizable $4,000 donation to the Trinity Health Foundation for the construction of a new therapy room for pediatric care.

The Pediatric Play Therapy Room, which is being added to the Trinity Health healthcare campus and medical district, aims to provide the space necessary for pediatric patients of all age groups, and primarily serves to help meet their emotional needs through play and interactivity.

“Healthcare is one of the prime causes that Rotarians support in their local communities and around the world,” states Rotary Club of Minot President Tom Rafferty, Rotary President. “Minot Rotarians are pleased to be a part of this project that will help the well-being of children for years to come.”

Funding for the therapy room was made possible by both club funds and individual member donations.

To learn more about the Minot Rotary Club, visit their website.