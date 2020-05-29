Minot Rotary Club to give kids activity packs with MPS lunches to keep busy

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
The Noon Rotary Club of Minot is Minot’s largest and oldest service club, dating back to 1918. Its purpose is to provide service in the community, and this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve received a little assistance.

“The Rotary District 5580, which is the district that we’re under, covers North Dakota, Minnesota and parts of Canada. They reached out to all the clubs and said that clubs could write a request for up to $1,000 to do a project that impacts your community through the pandemic. Some were doing maybe meal deliveries, some were doing gift cards to support local businesses,” Minot Noon Rotary Club President Staci Kenney said.

But with the $1,000 grant the Noon Rotary club received, they decided to give it back to the kids.

“What we came up with was creating activity packs and so with those, there is about 250 kids with limited transportation that Minot Public Schools is taking lunches to and so we just wanted to be able to enhance that,” Kenney said.

Each bag consists of seven days worth of games and activities from customizable puzzles all the way to learning the Bernoulli’s principle. Staci and other club members were just appreciative to be able to do something at all.

“We’re really thankful that our district saw the need in all of the communities and was able to provide those grant dollars and that our local club could support it, so it just feels good to be able to get something extra out there that you can do, especially for those that need that little pick me up or just another activity to do,” Kenney said.

“It’s just something. I know a lot of kids are going stir crazy right now and things are out of their norm, so this is just a fun little thing for kids to have some activities and learn some things in the process,” Rotary Club Member Wendy Keller said.

Kenney says all the bags should begin getting delivered next week when Minot Public Schools busses go on their route to deliver the kids lunch.

