Minot Rotary Scholarship Foundation awards 15 seniors

Fifteen senior students in Minot and surrounding areas have received scholarships, but won’t be having a celebration.

For 36 years, the Minot Rotary Foundation has awarded over half a million dollars in scholarships to about 800 deserving kids.

Typically, those kids are celebrated during the month of May, but due to COVID-19, they’ve been forced to cancel and just call each student individually.

“As a part of the rotary club, this is a huge part of what we do. We believe in supporting the youth in our community so, in a time of need like this, it felt really good to be able to continue to do things as we have,” President of Minot Rotary Club Staci Kenney said.

She says she encourages more students to apply when the process begins again this January.