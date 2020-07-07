Minot Rural Fire Department issues a burn ban through October

The Minot Rural Fire Department has issued a burn ban through October.

The reasons include farmers are still removing last fall’s crops and Fire Chief Rex Weltikol says the North Dakota Fire Service is also concerned about fires happening because of the dry conditions.

He says the ban can be lifted at any time but having the burn ban in place makes it easier for the department and county officials to set rules about burning.

“If we didn’t do that, and a day came where they couldn’t burn, I’d have to, and we decided, ‘Okay this is going to be dry for another two weeks and we need a burn ban,’ We’d have to call commission together and approve all of that,” Weltikol said.

Weltikol says if the fire index is low to moderate, you’re good to go.

You can have a fire pit and controlled burn when the index is in that zone, but when it gets higher, those are off-limits.

He also says Ward County residents have been good about calling in before they burn.