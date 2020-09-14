Minot Salvation Army Food Pantry seeing emptier shelves than normal

During the pandemic, local food banks have seen help from many different organizations and businesses, and one is now in need of help more than ever.

Due to the cancelation of major events like the State Fair Food Drive and the Postal Food Drive, the Salvation Army food pantry in Minot has seen its shelves much emptier than normal.

A captain at the Salvation Army says he estimates a roughly 35 percent increase in visitors to the pantry playing a role in the low supply.

He says the pantry is grateful for a recent outpouring of community support, and will always welcome more.

“Some organizations have come forward and have — come forward and done a few — food drives and things like that. So that has helped out but — consistently we would like to see something a little more consistent through the Christmas season,” Minot Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Salvation Army, click here for more information.