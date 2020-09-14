Minot Salvation Army Food Pantry seeing emptier shelves than normal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Salvation Army Requesting More Items for Those in Need_20160909034003

During the pandemic, local food banks have seen help from many different organizations and businesses, and one is now in need of help more than ever.

Due to the cancelation of major events like the State Fair Food Drive and the Postal Food Drive, the Salvation Army food pantry in Minot has seen its shelves much emptier than normal.

A captain at the Salvation Army says he estimates a roughly 35 percent increase in visitors to the pantry playing a role in the low supply.

He says the pantry is grateful for a recent outpouring of community support, and will always welcome more.

“Some organizations have come forward and have — come forward and done a few — food drives and things like that. So that has helped out but — consistently we would like to see something a little more consistent through the Christmas season,” Minot Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Salvation Army, click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Monday, September 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Murder Investigation

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 9/14

Raising North Dakota: Screen time and school

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/14

Hazy skies play a role in the forecast for a few days

'Bismarck Area Stepmoms' provides support for women with blended families

NDC SEPT 14

Top plays 9-13

Robert One Minute 9-13

MPD New position

Out of the Darkness Walk in Minot

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-13

WDA Tennis

Volleyball

WDA Soccer

Proper Memorial

Dakotas lead the country in cases per capita

Fallen hero honored

Capital City Invite

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss