Minot schedules aerial mosquito spraying for July

Mosquito aerial spraying for the Minot area will take place on an evening between July 13-17, weather permitting.

Crews will choose their times depending on weather and wind conditions to spray when mosquitoes are most active, according to the City of Minot.

The City of Minot will get help from Minot Air Force Base and the Ohio Air National Guard.

The city says a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered pesticide will be used. The active ingredient in the spray is Naled, which “poses minimal risk to the general population, pets and wildlife when applied in this method.”

Though Naled is toxic to insects, including honeybees. The city says beekeepers in the surrounding area will be notified of the City of Minot’s scheduled spraying.