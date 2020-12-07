Minot Scheels recognized for providing employment opportunities to people with disabilities

According to a study from the Kessler Foundation, nearly 1 million people with disabilities lost their job due to the pandemic.

And one human resources specialist was recognized earlier Monday for her efforts to hire those with disabilities.

Kim Popinga of Scheels at Dakota Square Mall earned the You-Make-A-Difference award from the Department of Human Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

The annual award goes to one business in the state who actively provides work experience for students with disabilities.

“It’s a great program they do really well for us, and we love having them here their smiles and great attitudes just bring so much to Scheels,” Popinga said.

She says she wants to keep the program going with even more students.