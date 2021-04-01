Minot School Board selects Ackerman-Estvold as architect for second high school

Minot Public Schools is one step closer to opening its second high school.

During a special school board meeting earlier Thursday, board members approved hiring Ackerman-Estvold as the architect.

Dr. Vollmer says school district administration will meet with students, teachers and parents in the future to ask for their input.

School Board Member Mike Gessner says this is a step in the right direction, as one of his main concerns is the current overcrowding in schools.

“I believe this is a great time for the citizens of Minot and their children as you give our architect Ackerman-Estvold all the information and instructions of what we want. A third middle school and a new high school that’s giving us two for your schools that I believe will satisfy more of our students’ educational physical psychological and emotional needs and wants,” Gessner said.

A board meeting retreat will also be held in the future to discuss timelines and plans.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

