Minot School District purchases 70 acres for $1, hopes for expansion in the future

Overcrowding in schools isn’t uncommon, especially in North Dakota…and most time the only solution is to expand. Well, the Minot Public School District has just made a purchase that could help its growing student population in the future.

“I began teaching in the early 2000s when Jim Hill housed about 550 to 600 students. At that point we did not have the additions or the portables,” said physical education teacher, Sarah Beckedahl.

Since then, the school has grown to about 800 students. The main building only has room for close to 700, which has caused them to make a few adjustments to their classroom situation.

“Over the last 10 years we have done renovations, we’ve filled in our courtyard with additional classroom space and we have continued to add on more portables,” added Beckedahl.

The physical education teacher said not having enough space isn’t just uncomfortable — it also makes the process of teaching more difficult.

She added, “They travel to classroom to classroom sharing with each other. The struggle with that is providing the best learning environment allowing for student engagement.”

But more room may be in the future. Minot Public School District just made a purchase that could help solve the overcrowding problem.

“We were put in contact with the owners of the property. They wanted to do something to help out the community and help out the schools and we were able to purchase 70 acres of land by Ramstad for $1,” said Superintendent Mark Vollmer.

The L Shaped Lot is on the south and east sides of Ramstad Middle School. Superintendent Vollmer said this purchase allows the district to get the ball rolling on future expansion for the district.

Dr. Vollmer added, “Is it a second high school, is it an expansion or additional middle schools.”

In 2013 the school district asked voters for $125 million to build a new high school, convert Central Campus to a third middle school and to build an elementary school. That bond failed, but now that the schools are reaching capacity, he hopes the community will be willing to help out.

“Our community members need to come to the table when the time is there to offer up their opinions because if we are going to move forward, we need to do it together,” added Vollmer.

School district representatives will be meeting with the school board about future planning. Then a series of community meetings will be held to hear what the people in the area want to see done.

Vollmer said there is no set deadline for action to be taken with the land, but they want to act fast to help relieve the problems where they can.