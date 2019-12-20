Minot school receives $1,000 for lunch debts

Student lunch debt is an ongoing issue for schools across the state, but for one school…things just got a little better.

Ameriprise Financial in Minot presented a $1,000 check to Jim Hill Middle School Friday.

The money will be put toward negative account balances at the school.

The principal said when people in the community show they care, it makes all the difference.

“The limit is pretty low so a lot of our families don’t qualify and it’s really hard for them to make to the ends meet. So anytime we have people that can help out, with a project like this…it really benefits that student,” said Mike Arlien, principal.

It takes one thing off of their plate that they don’t have to worry about.

At this time, the schools current lunch debt is just over $1,000, but when students return from Christmas break, it could easily jump back up again.

Arlien added he hopes one day they can solve the problem for good.

