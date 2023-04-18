MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Inclusion and diversity are a focus of not only our state leaders but local leaders as well — including those in Minot.

These are ideas that city council members are vowing to implement by re-establishing the city’s Human Relations Committee.

This Human Relations Committee started in 1976 in the Magic City but has been inactive for around a decade. Once it is reformed, the committee will be tasked with promoting fairness and acceptance and ultimately aiding in the process of creating a better city that’s safe and welcoming.

Bismarck and Fargo have similar committees but serve different roles, so council members clarified what the commission’s tasks will be. Council member Scott Burlingame also asks that the seven-person committee address prevention measures, and what needs to be done to ensure civil rights are being met.

“Promoting fairness and acceptance and embracing of the diversity of our communities,” stated Minot City Council Member, Carrie Evans. “They are coming to the council if they are like, ‘Hey, we think this should be changed or updated’, and just really being able to focus on how we become a more safe and welcoming city.”

Minot residents interested in serving on the seven-person committee can apply using this link. There is no deadline set for applications yet — but Mayor Tom Ross will appoint the members when one is decided.