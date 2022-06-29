MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot is seeking volunteers to fill a temporary vacancy on the City Council until a special election is held in November.

At its June 28 meeting, the council agreed to consider volunteers to fill the opening on a short-term basis until a special election is held on Nov. 28 in conjunction with the statewide general election.

The council vacancy was created when alderman Tom Ross was elected mayor in June.

The term of the council seat formerly held by Ross expires in June 2024.

Anyone interested in volunteering to temporarily fill the vacant council position until Nov. 8 should send a letter of interest to the City Clerk by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

The council will make a motion to appoint an interim council member at the July 18 meeting.

Letters of interest should be sent to the City Clerk by email at mikayla.mcwilliams@minotnd.org or at 515 Second Ave. SW.

Then in November, a candidate will be elected to fill the remainder of Ross’ term until June 2024.

For this, interested candidates must pick up an election packet at the City Clerk’s office.

Candidates will need 300 signatures and submit a statement of interest. The deadline to submit signatures and paperwork is 4 p.m. on Sept. 6.