MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Recently, a 12th-grade student at Minot High School was named the 2023 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud champion.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students. The program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

According to a news release, Gabby Johnson is now advancing to the Poetry Out Loud National Semifinals on May 9 in Washington DC — where she will face competition and have her performance evaluated to move on to later competitions.

In the semifinals, nine students will advance to the National Finals on May 10. Each poem recitation will be judged on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy. $50,000 in awards and school stipends in total will be distributed as part of the finals, including a $20,000 prize for the national champion.

“We are excited to welcome these students to Washington, DC, and look forward to witnessing their command of poetic expression as they share their recitations with us,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “Poetry Out Loud gives them the unique opportunity to reflect on their connection to the poems they select to memorize while also bolstering their confidence and public communication skills.”

Johnson will be competing in the third semifinal, which starts at 4 p.m.