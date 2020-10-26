Minot aims to settle termination issues with former city manager for $140,000

The city of Minot is a vote away from approving legal settlement of affairs following the termination of former City Manager Tom Barry.

The agreement says Minot will pay Barry $140,510.55 as a payroll “reimbursement.”

If approved, the city also agrees to pay up to $5,000 in Barry’s attorney fees.

In exchange for the payment, Barry would drop all claims against the city that included or may have included breach of contract, violation of due process and others.

The agreement is expected to be adopted at a special Minot City Council meeting at 3:00 p.m..

The Minot City Council voted April 20 to fire Barry after an independent investigator found that he created a hostile work environment for city employees and opened the city up to possible lawsuits.

Attorney Patricia Monson’s 24-page report concluded city employees were subject to a hostile environment and may have had their constitutional rights to free speech violated.

