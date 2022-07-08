MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Recovery housing has helped hundreds this year alone.

Minot Men’s Winter Refuge is a shelter that can house up to 12 men at a time. This winter, they served more than 230 men –an all-time high for the refuge that has been around for a decade.

“Numbers are definitely going up. We get a lot of guys that come through Minot and the Minot area in the winter that are in need of temporary place to stay while they get themselves established,” said Executive Director Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer thinks that the numbers have increased because people are still recovering from the impact that COVID had on many.

However, the refuge is on a mission to lower the number of people looking for jobs and housing by helping them find both as soon as they step foot in the shelter.

“Help them find a job; we work with our guys and see what kind of job they are looking for, what kind of work they’ve done in the past and them from that step is, get them in their our place,” added Zimmer.

Although there are many individuals who help, Zimmer feels the most rewarding part is seeing everyone jump in and help out to get that end result of making a difference.

He says he often sees past residents he has helped around town and is beyond blessed that he gets to do this everyday.

“For me, that’s the most gratifying part of the job, is just getting to know these guys and then when I’m out and about in the community, whether it’s at community meetings or grocery shopping or whatever and I see one of our former residents and they almost every time will come right up to me and give me an update on how things are going for them,” said Zimmer.

Right now, the refuge is providing short-term housing for the season, helping those in need find a hotel.

The Minot Men’s Winter Refuge just received new beds and pillows as they gear up for the ever-looming winter.