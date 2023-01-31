MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One man is in custody following a fatal Monday evening shooting at a Northwest Minot hotel.

According to Minot Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the hotel around 11:52 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old Minot man, turned himself in to police a short time later. Based on the preliminary investigation, police arrested the man and charged him with murder. He is being held in the Ward County Detention Center.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

