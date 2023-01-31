MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One man is in custody following a fatal Monday evening shooting at a Northwest Minot hotel.

According to Minot Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in Northwest Minot around 11:52 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but later passed away due to his injury.

The alleged shooter, is 32-year-old Darrion Jackson from Minot, of who is now charged with murder. He is being held in the Ward County Detention Center. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Timothy Chrishaod Smith, also from Minot.

We called Minot police department earlier today and have not been reached back to or given more information.