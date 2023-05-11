MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Shrine Circus will be held at the North Dakota State Fair Center from May 11 through May 13.

KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with John Young, the Circus Chairman about what people can expect at the circus, how someone can become a Shriner, and how the Shrine Circus benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Showtimes:

Thursday, May 11: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12: 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Minot Shrine Circus are sold online and at the event.

Tickets cost more at the door, so attendees are encouraged to buy ahead.