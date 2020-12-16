Coronavirus
Minot Shrine Club cancels 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus

The Minot Shrine Club Circus Board chose to cancel the 2021 Northwest Shrine Circus, according to a press release on Tuesday.

John Young, the circus director, said due to the impact of COVID-19 in the region and that this is a large event spread over several days with a significant number of volunteers, circus staff and guests of all ages, their main concern is the health and wellbeing of the community, which is why they made the decision to cancel.

He said plans are being made to have the Shrine Circus in the spring of 2022.

“Having to break from our tradition of providing family fun for yet another year lays heavy on our hearts and minds in these trying times…We will wait patiently in hope of seeing everyone’s smiling faces at the 2022 Northwest Shrine Circus,” Young said.

