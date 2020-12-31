Minot sober living home managing to stay afloat despite the difficulties of the pandemic

A sober living home for women in Minot is managing to stay afloat despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

House Administrator Carolyn Engh said, “We were really excited to bring this model of sober living to the Minot area.”

The Sanctuary – Sober Living For Women, ran and operated by Engh, was created in 2018 in hopes to give women a safe, supportive, stable, and sober environment to work on recovery.

“We help them with a budget, we help them to start saving, get that driver’s license back, get all of the applications in for different agencies that they possibly could get help from,” Engh said.

She says the home is near and dear to her heart as she too once walked in their shoes.

“I have been clean and sober for 6-years. I was born and raised here in Minot and most of my destruction was done within the city limits of Minot, North Dakota,” she said.

But now, on the straight and narrow path influenced to help others has come with a hefty monthly price tag.

“To keep the doors open, to run this home, is on average $5,000.” Engh said.

She says to help balance a small portion of the costs each woman is in charge of finding a job and paying to rent their bed, but during the pandemic, that hasn’t been the easiest.

“Most of the women work in fast food or in restaurants so hours have been cut. There have been multiple lay-offs and job adjustments, let’s say that,” she said.

Engh says missed bed fees add on top of the already extensive monthly expenses that she has to cover to keep the home operating, but thanks to community support like the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation’s Twice Blessed campaign, a mission that matches non-profits fundraising dollars, things manage to even out.

“We’re in our 4th year and we have truly been just amazed at the generosity of our communities. We are over $500,000 in contributions at this time.” St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation President Shelly Weppler said.

“Without Twice Blessed. Without the generosity of the community, we would no longer be open.” Engh said.

A decision she hopes to never have to make.

Engh says the Sanctuary is looking to raise $20,000 through the Twice Blessed campaign which could play a leading role in keeping the non-profit open.

You can contribute by clicking here.