A local soup kitchen is getting an additional ingredient to boost its service to people in need — a large donation.

The soup kitchen, organized by Cornerstone Presbyterian Church is an important resource for the people in the Minot area.

Last year, the church fed more than 10,000 meals to people at their soup kitchen.

“They definitely have probably doubled when the pandemic first hit; a lot of churches were scrambling.

So we took over. In the beginning, we were doing four meals because we didn’t want anybody to go without a meal,” said Soup Kitchen Manager Sue Casavant.



Casavant said more and more people are facing food insecurity and that’s why kitchens like theirs must stay open.

But according to church leaders, the rising cost of food items and a lack of volunteers are the biggest challenges they face.

“The cost of food can be prohibitive but we get food from Cash Wise, Marketplace and Great Plains Food Bank allows us to buy food at a very reduced rate,” said Casavant.

The Minot Area Community Foundation is donating $10,000 to help the church cover its costs.

President of the Foundation Jason Zimmerman said, “Increasing in demand, increase in cost and they’ve clearly demonstrated the impact that they’re having on our community and helping those in the greatest need. ”

Church leaders said this will go a long way toward helping keep their doors open.

They’re encouraging anyone who wants to donate or volunteer to get in touch with them.

