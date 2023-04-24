MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — SRT Communications, headquartered in Minot, is the state’s largest telecommunications cooperative — and has taken an interest in the state’s high school students. The organization has announced the five winners of their 2023 college scholarships.

The applicants for SRT’s Scholarship Program were not only judged on their overall achievements and scholastic performance, but also on their history in volunteerism and community involvement. The entrants were also required to write an essay that discussed how advancements in technology will change the ways that students will learn in the future.

The four winners of SRT Scholarships, each worth $1,500, are as follows:

Isabell Buynak of Antler (MLS-Mohall High School)

Magee Rovig of Minot (Bishop Ryan Catholic School)

Preston Kraft of Velva (Velva High School)

Javin Mattern of Mohall (MLS-Mohall High School)

In addition to these scholarships, the $2,500 SRT Technical Scholarship was also awarded to one student. This scholarship can only be awarded to a graduating high school senior, or an undergraduate student currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year college. Applicants were required to not only provide their history of scholastic, personal, and volunteering/community involvement achievements, but also write an essay describing how they can use their own education and technology to aid rural, underserved populations. A letter of recommendation from a community member or educator was also required.

The SRT Technical Scholarship was awarded to Ryker Pederson of Minot High School. He will soon be attending the University of North Dakota, where he will major in computer science.

SRT has stated that they congratulate the winners of this year’s scholarships, and wish all graduating seniors the best in their future endeavors.