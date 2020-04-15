Live Now
Minot Starbucks hosts coffee drive to say thank you to healthcare workers, first responders

Local News

People are finding unique ways to say ‘thank you’ to first responders and healthcare workers. What better way than with some coffee?

A Minot Starbucks is hosting a coffee drive. Customers can buy a pound of coffee to donate to them.

In just two days, 300 pounds have been purchased. The original goal was just 100 pounds.

The coffee will go to places like New Town Ambulance, Minot Fire Department and hospitals.

“The most important people are those firefighters, and the cops, and our healthcare workers, and doctors and nurses, and so on and so forth. Just being so appreciative. It’s just a simple ‘thank you’ goes really far,” said Kristi Rosselli, store manager.

First responders and healthcare workers will pick the coffee up on Monday. 

Employees at the South Broadway Starbucks will volunteer an hour of their time to a local organization for every pound of coffee that’s purchased.

Rosselli also said people buying coffee helps coffee farmers in places like Indonesia and Costa Rica.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

