Minot State Academic Support Center helps students through virtual conferencing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College campuses have been operating remotely for almost a month now, and as the semester winds down, students are communicating with advisors to schedule courses for the fall — or even talk about jobs after graduation.

Minot State University’s Academic Support Center is utilizing Zoom to help with those services.
Students can even meet one-on-one with staff for tutoring services.

The director of the Academic Support Center says the technology available to students and staff makes communication as efficient as it can be right now.

“You’re stressed out not only with school but whatever else is going on in the world, and so this just provides that quick resource — ask a question get an answer really quickly. But it also helps them find the resources that they need,” Beth Odahlen, Minot State Academic Support Center Director said.

To learn more about services offered by the Academic Support Center, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"

Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs"

LIFE HACKS WINE PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS WINE PKG"

Linton-HMB Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track and Field"

Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Winery Sells Hand Sanitizer"

Social Workers Start Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Workers Start Food Pantry"

St. Mary's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Soccer"

Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/15"

Update Address for Mail in Ballots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update Address for Mail in Ballots"

Stimulus Checks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Checks"

Cattle Auctions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Auctions"

TM State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "TM State of Emergency"

Starbucks Coffee Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks Coffee Drive"

Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures Extended, Lawmakers Oppose"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15"

Why you should start thinking about fire danger now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you should start thinking about fire danger now"

Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow southwest with mostly sunny skies"

CURLING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CURLING COVID-19"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge