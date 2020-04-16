Minot State Academic Support Center helps students through virtual conferencing

College campuses have been operating remotely for almost a month now, and as the semester winds down, students are communicating with advisors to schedule courses for the fall — or even talk about jobs after graduation.

Minot State University’s Academic Support Center is utilizing Zoom to help with those services.

Students can even meet one-on-one with staff for tutoring services.

The director of the Academic Support Center says the technology available to students and staff makes communication as efficient as it can be right now.

“You’re stressed out not only with school but whatever else is going on in the world, and so this just provides that quick resource — ask a question get an answer really quickly. But it also helps them find the resources that they need,” Beth Odahlen, Minot State Academic Support Center Director said.

