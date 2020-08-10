Minot State adjusting ‘Welcome Weekend’ and move-in activities

Coronavirus
Classes are set to begin for many university students in the coming weeks, and many will be moving back onto campus.

At Minot State University, there’s a whole weekend dedicated to introducing new students to campus with activities like welcome back barbecues and family tours, but due to COVID-19, staff has had to make some adjustments to the process of welcoming both new and returning students.

Despite many activities being virtual, staff say they still wanted to provide some normalcy to the excitement of beginning college.

“Students will be coming in with only two people that can help move them in so it will be a little less of the ‘hoorah’ experience. But they’ll be signing up ahead of time so there’ll be time slots so we’ll be moving in eight students every two hours over the course of the whole weekend,” MSU Residence Life Director Karina Stander said.

Welcome Weekend is scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23.

