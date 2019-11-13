Minot State Allowing Beer and Wine at Sporting Events

Minot State University is excited to add on to their fan experience.

Alcohol will now be permitted in restricted areas of the MSU Dome during games and other specialized events.

On-campus committees are trying to create one of the best fan experiences in the National Collegiate Athletic Association within Division Two athletics — and this is just another way to offer fans more while attending.

“We wanted to just create an atmosphere up here where people can have a good time. Sit and have a beer at the bar top. Enjoy the fantastic view that you see and see if it’s something that we want to do long term,” said Andy Carter, Director of Athletics.

Carter said they’re partnering with Magic City Beverage to serve their beer and wine.

