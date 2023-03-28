MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University College of Business Looyenga Leadership Institute is hosting a food drive for the Minot State food pantry and the Matthew 25 Project.

According to a news release, it’s being held in the Marketplace Foods located at 1620 South Broadway in Minot on April 1 and 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Donation Station trailer, which will be provided by the Minot Area Community Foundation, will be outside with volunteers as well as inside both entrances to the store.

“We will be easy to find, and people can donate cash or food,” said Minot State Social Work Student and Looyenga Leadership Institute Member, Mandi Carroll. “Monetary donations will go to Lutheran Campus Ministries. They run the food pantry, and can then buy items with those funds.”

The drive will also be accepting donations of personal hygiene products, clothing, and household goods like cleaning supplies. Frozen goods are also being requested this year because of the addition of freezers at the University’s food pantry.

“The main bulk of this event is the food itself,” said Carroll. “With COVID-19 SNAP benefits going away and inflation, the pantry is empty. A lot of people really need to utilize the food pantries in this state, and here at Minot State, it’s always open.”

The pantry gives items to the Minot State community who may be experiencing hunger, or who struggle to buy food and other items. It’s also open to all campus students, faculty, and staff. Likewise, the Matthew 25 Project looks to meet the material needs of people in the greater Minot community — and has been giving out clothing and household items since January 2019.

The Looyenga Leadership Institute is spearheading the event, but the Minot State University Student Social Work Organization (SSWO) is helping with the drive.

“SSWO is providing many volunteers. That’s what we’re good at — we help,” said Carroll. “They really are providing all the volunteers besides the four of us who are on the committee.”

Community volunteers can help and can sign up online.

“Food is one of our basic needs,” Carroll said. “If we know there are people that aren’t even having their basic needs met, I just feel like it makes our community strong to help meet those needs.”

“We claim to be North Dakota nice, and this food drive is a great way to put that into action. Giving back is one of the best ways to remember that we’re not alone in the world.”