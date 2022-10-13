MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University just announced a capital campaign with the goal of raising $50 million by the end of 2024.

According to the university, this is the most ambitious fundraising effort in the school’s history.

The EMPOWER campaign will focus on five pillars: scholarships, academic programs, university facilities, athletics, and the vision fund, which promotes the future vision of MSU.

The public phase was announced at a luncheon on Thursday, but during the university’s quiet phase, more than $38 million was raised.

The campaign’s goal is innovation in and out of the classroom.

“It’s a campaign that is truly about supporting the future of Minot State. Although we’ve made tremendous progress thus far, we have much more to do and more to accomplish in moving Minot State ahead, to position this campus for the next decade,” said Dr. Steven Shirley, the President of Minot State University.

Each pillar has a different goal:

$18 million is for scholarships, $12 million for academic programs, $10 million for university facilities, $8 million for athletics, and $2 million for the vision fund.