Minot State Bringing Forward Student Emergency Fund

Minot State University is helping students financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students say they’re struggling with the unexpected costs of travel, access to technology, loss of a job, and many other emergency expenses.

The university has brought forward its Student Emergency Fund to help relieve some of those financial burdens. Students are being asked to fill out an application to receive money and that application will be reviewed by a comittee.

So far, there have been more than 100 requests of more than 100-thousand dollars.

The Vice President for Advancement says they don’t want students stressing over finances.

“This is a tough time for everybody, especially the students. We just want to make them feel like they have a future and we don’t want them to drop out of school if they don’t have to. We want them to move on and get their degree.” Vice President for Advancement Rick Hedberg said.

To find an application: Click Here

To donate: Click Here

