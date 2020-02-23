Minot State broadcasting students benefit from updates

Minot State University broadcasting students are taking advantage of the recent updates to their campus studio.

Students in the department are now using up to date professional grade audio and video equipment. Members of the weekly campus television show, Inside Out, are utilizing the new tools, and say they feel more confident in their skills because of the real world experience they are gathering.

“Because we get to do hands on stuff almost right away, I think just being able to get that experience and confidence and work towards being better prepared once you graduate,” MSU Junior, Philip Green said.

To learn more about the Minot State Broadcasting Department, click here.