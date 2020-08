Minot State University’s 2020 homecoming week, which was scheduled for Oct. 5-11, is canceled, according to Mike Linnell, Director of University Communications at MSU.

Linnell said it was due to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s decision to suspend all athletic competition through Dec. 31 and on guidance from public health officials regarding large gatherings.

The Minot State Alumni Association says it will release events for a virtual Homecoming Week at a later date.