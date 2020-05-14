Coronavirus
Minot State Career Services still helping to prepare college grads during COVID-19

College seniors are in their final week of classes, and after that will be pursuing careers in their chosen field.

The Minot State Career Services department provides students with resources and opportunities for things they will face when applying for jobs such as mock job interviews, practice resumes and even job fairs.

The department has had to adjust to strictly virtual means as of March due to COVID-19, and Director Lynda Bertsch says she misses the in-person interactions the most.

“The face to face is easier for me too, because I can see if students are getting it or I can watch the body language those types of things,” Bertsch said.

One worry Bertsch was approached with from a student was that since campus had been closed, they wouldn’t be able to reach out to staff for help preparing for the job interview process.

She says that this however is not the case, and that her door, however not physically, is always open.

“Students and alumni are always so welcome to reach out to us, and we will connect them and work with them with whatever they need,” Bertsch said.

Bertsch said her favorite part of her job is seeing the growth students go through from their first steps on the campus of Minot State, to when they get their diploma and eventually their career.

“Just getting the chance to help them take that goal they had of getting a college degree and now helping them take all of that and start a whole new chapter with a brand new professional career,” Bertsch said.

To learn more about Career Services at Minot State, click here.

