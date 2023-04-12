MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — For 24 hours, you have the chance to empower students at college, in a big way.

On Monday, Minot State University is celebrating its fifth annual Giving Day, an online event where people can donate to an area of the university that means the most to them.

Plus it comes with a 50% match, up to $500.

If you want, you can donate to 65 different programs, available at the school.

“We have everything from equipment within the science department to supporting trips for students, scholarship support, and really we have a spot for another passion. If you have something that you want to support, you can just write that in too and we’ll make sure to direct it so it’s really open across the board,” said Rick Hedberg, the vice president for Advancement for Minot State University.

If you’d like to make a donation to Minot State, you have until 11:59, Monday night.