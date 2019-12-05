Minot State Choir Makes History

Just a week ago, the student-based choir performed the Magnificat of 1949 by Luciano Berio.

This piece has never been heard before in North Dakota, nor has it been recorded for other choirs to learn and teach from, making Minot State University’s choir the first ever to do so.

“We weren’t really able to listen to it because there was no recording. That was really hard to learn our parts. Right before, Megan and I were banging out parts with our vocal instructor, DeVera Bowles. It was very difficult, but I’m glad we got the opportunity as sophomores to perform in this song.” said Katie Sundbakken, member of MSU Choir.

To view Magnificat of 1949 by Luciano Berio, performed by MSU Choir, CLICK HERE

