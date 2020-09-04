Coronavirus
Minot State Choir receives custom singing masks

When it comes to singing, wearing a mask stands in the way of the delivery. The Minot State Choir has found a solution.

Thanks to a local quilting company, performers in the choir won’t be wearing regular masks.

Instead, they’ll wear specialty masks that extend a few inches away from the face, allowing them a full range of motion.

KX News spoke with the director of the program who says challenges have continued to rise, but they keep finding ways around them.

“That’s kind of where we’re at and luckily Chelce came up with these singer masks in a short amount of time for us to be able to start our year singing together, which we honestly didn’t know if we’d be able to or not,” Minot State University Director of Choral Activities Emerson Eads said.

Creative Dimensions in Minot made about 50 masks for the MSU Choir.

