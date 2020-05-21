Minot State Computer Science club hosts virtual seminar on hacking and cybersecurity

Hackers and scammers are just about always trying to get your information virtually, but what if you could learn some tips on how to prevent that from happening?

The Minot State Computer Science Club will be hosting a virtual seminar Friday afternoon on ways to identify false information along with tips on strengthening cybersecurity.

The seminar will take place through Zoom and is free and open to anyone who’s interested.

A computer science professor from the university says activities like this are important as more people are working from home and may be more susceptible to hackers.

“The hacker or the bad guys have more groundwork right now, they have more field to play. So that means like we have to be alert, we have to be concerned,” MSU Computer Sciences Professor Sayeed Sajal said.

The seminar will be May 22, from 3-4 p.m. To sign up, click here.