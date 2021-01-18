Minot State continues to offer COVID-19 testing to the community

Minot State University is increasing testing after seeing a peak in interest from the community.

The University has partnered with the First District Health Unit to offer testing for not only students but folks in the community as well.

Even though case numbers are down and vaccines are being distributed, people say they still want to get tested. The Vice President of Student Affairs says they are now expanding testing times to accommodate the need.

“For community members, our testing is open from 9-11 a.m. and really the only thing they need to do is pre-register on the First District Health Unit website,” said Kevin Harmon.

The next testing events will be held this Tuesday and Friday.