MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University Development Foundation’s Giving Day raised over $360,000 in 24 hours.

According to a news release, this made it the second-largest event in school history and is providing college students with more opportunities.

“We are really fortunate at Minot State to have some wonderful supporters, donors, alumni, and friends, that support us throughout the year. This is a special day for us, Giving Day. This was our sixth annual Giving Day and our second-highest total ever. So, excited about the impact it’s going to have for our campus and our students,” said Rick Hedberg, the vice president of advancement at Minot State University.

Donor gifts and matching funds secured $361,282 from just under 1,700 donors on April 12, this was just shy of 2022’s record.

“Minot State’s Giving Day was again an overwhelming success,” said Hedberg. “It has been remarkable to see our Giving Days grow over the years and we owe that success to each of you.”

This Giving Day had donations from 41 states and four countries which helped 65 total projects including scholarships, new equipment for projects, student-athlete costs, and attending events around the state and nation.