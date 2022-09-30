MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local university is climbing to new heights, literally, by sending out a month-long challenge to its students, faculty, and staff.

Minot State University will be starting its annual Mile High Climb Program next week, starting Monday, October 3.

The Mile High Climb has been happening at the climbing gym since 2012.

This is a challenge where people have one month to climb one mile on Minot State’s rock climbing wall.

One mile on this wall equals 150 climbs to the top, although it may sound like a lot, the MSU Wellness Center says that equals climbing the wall five times a day.

“It helps people kind of remove the stigma and the oh man this is really scary. If they’re coming in with a group of friends, all trying to get a mile, it really just kind of builds that community we are looking for,” said Minot State Recreation Programs Coordinator, Ben Bagwell.

Anyone who makes the mile climb gets a t-shirt to show off.