MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Futurepalooza at Minot State University is coming back for high school students.

According to a news release, the event will be at the MSU Dome on Wednesday, September 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“There are many different career paths available to students when entering today’s workforce,” said MSU Enrollment Services Visit and Events Coordinator Liz Krebsbach. “Futurepalooza is designed for each student to explore those paths through conversations with college admissions representatives and professionals from multiple industries.”

MSU is looking for table hosts from a range of businesses and organizations to show their expertise to students during the two-hour event.

In 2022, more than 750 juniors and seniors attended the event to explore a wide variety of professions at Minot State.

“Futurepalooza is important for juniors and seniors as they begin to decide what their next steps will be after high school,” Krebsbach said. “This event is a chance for these students to learn more about different professions they may be interested in so that they can discover which career path is the best fit for them.”

If you would like to learn more or reserve a table, you can visit this website or call Enrollment Services at (701) 858-3350.