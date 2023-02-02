MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn an instrument and be part of a band, then you’re in luck.

According to a news release, Minot State University’s Division of Performing Arts is hosting the Minot Beginning Community Band (MBCB) again.

David Rolandson, an associate professor of music, director of bands, and MBCB director, advocates for music education, as well as community development.

“I am excited to continue bringing high-quality music instruction to the greater Minot region,” Rolandson said. “This unique opportunity allows beginning and novice musicians the opportunity to learn to reengage in music alongside their peers in a group setting. Music is often a communal activity, and that piece can be lost when students are only taking private lessons and making music by themselves.”

MBCB provides those who are beginners and novices instrument players with quality instruction and the opportunity to be a part of a concert band with other beginner performers.

The program gives learning opportunities for musicians ages 13 and older who want to learn, or relearn, the building blocks of music and performance.

“This program is really intended for two groups of people,” said Rolandson. “The first group of students includes anyone in the region, ages 13 plus, who are wanting to learn a traditional concert band instrument at the foundational level. This might include students — children and adults — learning for the first time who missed their opportunity to begin in school or who quit band earlier in life. The second group of students served by the Minot Beginning Community band is adults who are wanting to return to an instrument after many years away, and who believe they could benefit from some beginning, refresher instruction.”

People can register for MBCB on Minot State’s website. The director will reach out with more information after you register.

Rehearsals are going to be on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. The first hour will be spent in sectional and small groups with lessons from instructors.

A final concert will be in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on April 23 at 3 p.m.

Everyone who wants to participate is required to pay a $50 participation fee, but there is limited scholarship funding available, as well as multiple options for renting their instrument of choice.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to David Rolandson at david.rolandson@MinotStateU.edu.