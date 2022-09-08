MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether it’s printing a t-shirt, listening to music, or making your own artwork, NOTSTOCK has it.

NOTSTOCK is returning for its 15th year, for three days MSU students and the Minot community can share their passion for arts of all kind.

Everything is open to the public and take place on the Minot State campus September 22 through 24.

“But we’re lucky in that we’re supported by so many other people that we draw on, for their expertise, their recommendations, their support. So really it’s a grand team effort,” said NOTSTOCK co-organizer, Bill Harbort

Four illustrators, printers, and poster artists will be in attendance, as well as a ceramics artist.

You will be able to watch the artists work live during the event, attend presentations about their work, and be able to purchase affordable artwork.

NOTSTOCK has and will continue to be hands-on.

“We’ve been rolling hard since 2007, we took a year off for COVID and everyone is sort of the same but they’re all different and the event has evolved and fine-tuned, at the same time that we like to fine-tune, we like to try new things too,” added Harbort.

NOTSTOCK is most looking forward to the performance from Nur-D an up-and-coming hip-hop artist. After his performance, Nur-D will show his documentary called “Black Kid, White Town.”

“We’re hoping that we’ll learn something from his position and embrace his thoughts and consider his position and where he comes from,” said Harbort.

Harbort says once NOTSTOCK ends they immediately start planning for next year.

For more information on NOTSTOCK visit the Minot State website