WSC, MSU, UND and NDSU temporarily switching to online classes due to COVID-19

Williston State College (WSC) is the latest college in North Dakota to temporarily switch to online classes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

For the two weeks following spring break, March 23 through April 3, WSC will switch to online classes. Beginning March 14, students who leave campus for spring break should not return to campus for an additional period of two weeks.

Students are encouraged to stay away from residence and dining halls. WSC said it expects to resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6.

In addition to the temporary online classes switch, the WSC in Arizona event scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, in Scottsdale, Arizona has been canceled.

“WSC acknowledges that these extraordinary times require exceptional measures to deal with a health risk that impacts us all. At present, the best option available to limit the spread of COVID-19 is minimized contact with large concentrations of people,” said WSC President John Miller.

Minot State University (MSU) Thursday afternoon announced it will switch from in-person classes to remote instruction for two weeks, March 23 to April 3, right after its spring break.

“Faculty will determine how best to utilize technology so students can continue with their education during these two weeks,” MSU stated in a news release.

The campus will remain open. However, hours of operation and services in certain departments may be limited depending on employee availability and campus needs.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust our course delivery timeline as conditions warrant,” the university said.

NDSU and UND announced earlier Thursday they would be shifting to temporary online classes after spring break on their respective campuses.